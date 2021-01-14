High percent of Forest City Schools staff to take COVID-19 vaccines

About 71 percent of Forest City Community School District staff intend to take COVID-19 vaccinations when available to them.

Conversely, about 21 percent of school staffers have declined the COVID vaccines at this time and 5 percent of school staff are undecided regarding COVID vaccination.

The anticipated vaccination counts were announced at the Forest City School Board meeting on Jan. 11. The numbers are derived from information gathered by Winnebago County Emergency Management, which has been initiating advance coordination with Winnebago County Public Health for vaccination clinics.

It was was also reported that a low percentage of Forest City school staffers have already been vaccinated for COVID-19.

