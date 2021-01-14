 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High percent of Forest City Schools staff to take COVID-19 vaccines
0 comments

High percent of Forest City Schools staff to take COVID-19 vaccines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Forest City high school gym

The Forest City logo inside the high school gym on the basketball court.

 Jesusa Christians

About 71 percent of Forest City Community School District staff intend to take COVID-19 vaccinations when available to them.

Conversely, about 21 percent of school staffers have declined the COVID vaccines at this time and 5 percent of school staff are undecided regarding COVID vaccination.

The anticipated vaccination counts were announced at the Forest City School Board meeting on Jan. 11. The numbers are derived from information gathered by Winnebago County Emergency Management, which has been initiating advance coordination with Winnebago County Public Health for vaccination clinics.

It was was also reported that a low percentage of Forest City school staffers have already been vaccinated for COVID-19.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News