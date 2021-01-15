'He's a pretty cool cucumber': No. 1 ranked Nicholas Fox thriving for Osage

“He’s a pretty cool cucumber,” Jennings said. “He doesn’t get too rattled about much. He keeps his composure, and he is able to explode when he needs to explode, relax when he needs to relax, and he handles every match kind of the same. He just has a really good mindset. He handles himself, and for a sophomore to be where he is at mentally, it’s pretty cool.”

For Fox, that cool, calm demeanor is just a part of who he is. He doesn’t get nervous for things like wrestling meets, and in his time with the Green Devils and Immortal Athletics Wrestling Club, he has wrestled against some top-flight competition.

On Saturday at the Osage Duals, for instance, he will wrestle against Southeast Polk junior Joel Jeseroga, the No. 2 ranked 145-pounder in Class 3A.

It will be one of his biggest challenges yet. Is he nervous? Not really.

“I don’t usually get too nervous about those types of things. I go wrestle like it's another match,” Fox said. “A lot of people say I go on the mat, and then I come off the exact same. If I ever get a good win. I’m usually pretty calm and collected, and just take it all in.”