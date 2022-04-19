Heritage Series: How the first 'W' went on Winnebago trailer in 1961

Not many people know what it was like to be an employee of a rising giant back in the 1960s.

Denny Spieker of Hayfield in 1961 needed a job. Winnebago (Industries) was paying a buck an hour when one day he ran into a guy by the name of Gerald Boman. Boman said he needed a painter and would pay $2.75 an hour for painting and applying hot lacquer in the building of the first pull trailers and Spieker took him up on the offer.

One day, Denny was approached by Luise Hanson who was the wife of CEO John K Hanson. Mrs. Hanson had a paper with a hand drawn "Flying W" and nicely asked Denny if he could do something like that on a trailer.

Denny called in a couple of his best masking tape ladies and asked them what they thought for size and location. Mrs. Hanson asked what color the "W" should be and Spieker replied "we only have one choice and that's gold! So gold it will be!"

They masked the trailer and Mrs. Hanson came back for final inspection and gave the go ahead. That afternoon Spieker laid the foundation for the first "W" icon on a Winnebago pull trailer!

After the "W" was painted, Luise brought John K back to see the new finished project. Spieker remarked he disappeared as he didn't want to be caught in any crossfire between the two and get fired from his job. Much to the contrary, it was accepted and here we are today with over 500,000 Winnebago recreational vehicles being produced over the last 60-plus years!

Now you know the rest of the story. Thanks Denny!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0