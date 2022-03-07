Heritage Park to host Forest City Easter egg hunt, Easter church service

Heritage Park will once again host Forest City's annual Easter Egg Hunt, starting at 11 a.m. on April 16 as well as a 9 a.m. April 17 Easter church service.

Organizers said in a news release that the Easter egg hunt will begin promptly and happens quickly, encouraging participants to arrive early.

Both events are held within the gated grounds of Heritage Park on the south end of Forest City.,

Children will be divided into three groups for the Easter egg hunt. Ages 0-3 years will start at 11 a.m. followed by the 4–6-year-old group and then the 7–10-year-olds. There will be candy-filled eggs and special prizes.

Farmers Cooperative of Forest City is the event sponsor. In the case of inclement weather, tune to radio station KIOW 107.3 FM for a possible announcement.

The Easter church service will be held at the park's historic Beaver Creek Church. Greg Flugum will be the guest minister for the service, which is open to the public.

Heritage Park of North Iowa is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a 91-acre site dedicated to the preservation of America's rural heritage.

