Heritage Park Steam Engineering School moved ahead without Ruble May 21-22

Students learning to work on steam engines descended on Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City over the weekend of May 21-22.

Heritage Park vice chair and show director Wyndham Sellers said the late Jerred Ruble was usually in charge of this steam engineer schooling, but that he and other “steam” committee members are always heavily involved in the annual event. He noted that many Heritage Park volunteers helped make this year’s beginners and advanced classes successful.

“A lot of them came from quite a ways away to help us,” Sellers said. “We had a real good class of students, which included people from as far away as Pennsylvania, California, and parts of Texas. The classes ran smoothly. The students were very attentive and the reviews were quite good.”

Students’ ages this year ranged from children in their teens to senior citizens in their 70s. The purpose of the event is to safely help promote and encourage the hobby of steam engineering. It teaches all the basics of steam and boilers and imparts knowledge to effectively run an engine under supervision.

Even with Jerred here, every year we tried to make it better,” Sellers said. “This year, we used name tags and encouraged the students to talk to each other because a section on introductions put us more than an hour behind.”

This year’s 22nd annual rendition was named for Rubel. Eight of about a dozen steam engines were part of Rubel’s estate and foundation.

“This year’s steam school was done in his memory,” Sellers said. “We’ll probably keep it in honor of him for quite a while.”

He estimated that the smallest engine was about 14 horsepower and the largest at this year’s show was probably 36 horses. There were several different boilers, including a locomotive and return flue.

“We also had an upright,” Sellers said. “That is an item one of the guys built and put together. It is on rubber tires and kind of a specialty thing. It probably goes up to about 30 miles per hour.”

It was John Titterington and his son, Jim Titterington, of Crystal, Minnesota, who moved the special engine out of storage. They were preparing and working on it well before students had the opportunity to learn how to operate or work on it from Jim, who served as a field instructor during the steam engine school.

“We keep it here now since 2017 and we call it the immaculate contraption,” Jim said. “I took the class two times and have been an instructor four or five years, so I’ve been coming for at least six or seven years. We put some new tubes on the boiler and there are a few small leaks, so my students kind of got lucky. We’ll warm it up and see if we can get that leak to seal.”

It is a J.F. Byers upright, which was out of Ohio many years ago, according to John, who included it in what he built.

“We’ve gone around the U.S. and we did demonstrations for whoever, mainly beginners,” John said. “They quit building steam powered equipment in 1926, so the engines are at least older than that. I’ve been coming to this steam school for about 10 years.”

Sellers said the other two steam engines that were not part of the Ruble collection were both Nicholas & Shepard engines. He estimated that at least 55 students participated this year.

“We implemented even more inspections that last year’s show,” Sellers said. “We’ve been doing more of that every year because safety is first.”

He noted that there have not been any safety problems or issues spanning all the years of holding the event.

“We want to make sure it stays that way,” he said. “People can get hurt and you don’t get do overs. It could send shrapnel from the boiler, which gas engines really don’t.”

Although Iowa doesn’t require a license to operate steam boilers, Heritage Park has instituted its own operator licensing requirements. A test was administered at the conclusion of the seminar for attendees seeking to become a licensed Heritage Park engineer.

Sellers said the beginners’ class required no prior experience. Attendees of the class were instructed in the safe operation and care of steam boilers and engines.

The advanced class was held for students with prior operator experience. They have already attended a steam school somewhere and would like to get into more detailed aspects of boiler work and engine maintenance.

The Heritage Park Steam Engineering School is accredited by the States of Minnesota and Ohio. Those students who successfully complete the course are given credit for 16 hours of experience toward the 50 required hours to get a Minnesota Hobby Engineer License. They also received a certificate of completion for the course.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

