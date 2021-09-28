Heritage Park Junkapalooza keeps growing, provides old-fashioned fun

Heritage Park of North Iowa celebrated summer's end at the sixth annual Junkapalooza with vendors, thousands of visitors, food, a live disc jockey playing classic music, and old-time fun taking people back in time on Sept. 25-26.

Guests enjoyed shopping from a large flea market filled with swap meet vendors, craft vendors, upcycled and repurposed items, specialty foods, and familiar home-based business items.

Dawn Arispe, event and tour coordinator at Heritage Park, noted that in addition to the large flea market, there were craft vendors and a number of unique demonstrations. She even brought out Heritage Park’s popular kids’ train.

“We had almost 1,000 adults,” Arispe said. “We didn’t count the children, but there were a 'lot' of kids. It has grown every year and quite a few (vendors and guests) come back every year. We had close to 50 vendors this year.”

One of the demonstrations was provided by Duane Roll of Leland, who was showing guests the tools of the trade in a blacksmith shop. He could be found showing children lumps of coals, used to provide a high-heat source for his craft and induce a draft for a fire.

“This can reach 3,000 to 4,000 degrees,” Roll said. “I do this for education purposes in order to teach people about this.”

Evan Melton, 5, of Lake Mills challenged Roll to form a moon sculpture on Sept. 25 with Crystal Hambright of Rochester, Minnesota, also watching intently as Roll addressed the request.

“I’ve never done a moon before, but I like challenges,” Roll said. “We can do it.”

The large outdoor event also featured many fall favorites such pumpkins, mums and other garden decor. Indoor and outdoor vendors were spread out across the museum and display portions of the 91-acre park.

One of those vendors was Clarice Mayland of Buffalo Center, who was situated behind a makeshift sales desk outside the front entrance to the 1875 Log House with a large selection of her painted pumpkins.

“I always did it at home, as long as I can remember,” Mayland said. “I’ve done it at least 30 years. I started doing this when a painter backed out at a festival many years ago.”

Her daughter, Signe Mayland of Des Moines, was helping Clarice on Sept. 25. She also paints pumpkins, saying she did so all the time when she was growing up, since her mother had taken up the hobby before she was born.

“We used to do mostly minis, but expanded to larger pumpkins,” she said.

Mike Gruis of Forest City was selling unique walking sticks that he collected, sanded, finished, and perfected after winter trips to Arkansas. Assisting him was his 9-year-old grandson, Choen Good.

“Each one is unique,” Gruis said. “What it looks like depends on how old the tree was, when it died, or how long it lived. They are made of Hickory, which is a very hard wood.”

Gruis noted that some of the walking sticks have some rich black coloring, because there is often burning used to clear brush in the area where he gathers them. That spot has been at the Corps of Engineers' campgrounds in Crystal Springs, Arkansas, where he has wintered for the past three years.

He said he has only sold this unique item at Junkapalooza, both this year and two years ago. He added that these walking sticks are popular, useful, and durable.

Likewise, Tim VanCleve of Hanlontown said Junkapalooza is the only vendor event where he sells items. He was selling mums, painted pumpkins, and other fall vegetables from a large display situated adjacent to “Iron Memories,” which is a popular mountain of old equipment that many guests stop to see. He and his wife, Martha, have sold their items at all six Junkapaloozas, where Tim is also known as the “mum guy.”

VanCleve said that although he has not participated in other vendor events, he has sold his vegetables from the parking area outside of Sid’s gas station on the south side of Forest City, along Highway 69. He sells his veggies there on Tuesdays and Sundays throughout the summer season.

Arispe said DJ Randy Formanek of Garner has really brought something special to the annual event through the music he provides.

“We just love watching people come in,” Arispe said. “You can see people tapping their feet or moving to the beat of the music, and enjoying themselves even if they don’t buy anything. It’s a nice kind of get together.”

She said Formanek takes song requests and often gets more requests than many weddings where he provides music. She insists the music that he plays each year makes a lot of people happy.

“The vendors really like it,” Arispe said. “It’s a get together for them as well. Some of them camp here.”

Arispe said she brought the kids train out this year (and drove it herself, serving as engineer) because “we try to change something every year. We hadn’t done that for quite a while for Junkapalooza.”

All gate proceeds raised at Junkapalooza help to support Heritage Park and its ongoing activities.

