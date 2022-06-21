Heritage Park held one of its largest steam threshing festivals June 17-19

Three full days of old fashioned farm fun were held on June 17-19 at Heritage Park in Forest City. It was the 39th rendition of a Midwest classic that has grown into a world-class event.

Equipment from the collection of Jerred Ruble, longtime Heritage Park show director, was everywhere on the grounds throughout the weekend. Ruble was well-known for his antique tractor and steam engine hobbies. He was instrumental in the long-running steam school that led so many back to the south side of Forest City on this weekend. Many team engines, gas tractors, and threshing machines from the Ruble estate are scheduled to be auctioned for Sept. 7-10. A number of them will also remain at Heritage Park.

“We grew up in the same neighborhood in Moscow Township,” said Paul Brekke of Austin, Minnesota, of Ruble’s enduring influence. “His family had a threshing show back then in the 1970s and 1980s.”

Brekke said he enjoys the festival activities because he grew up on a farm. He started coming to Heritage Park steam threshing events 15 years ago.

“I come here to help,” Brekke said. “I just really like this old stuff. When I was growing up, this was already gone. We had combines, so it’s a chance to see what our forefathers did.”

The premiere portion of this year’s festival was the national show of Hart-Parr and Oliver collectors. It featured the some of those rarest and most popular tractors and implements. The show featured 1600, 1650, 1655, and white 2-70 makes and models.

The RFD-TV show, “Classic Tractor Fever,” was on the park grounds to film multiple episodes, which reach more than 35 million homes via cable and satellite television. The Iowa Hawkeye Chapter of the Studebaker Driving Club cruised to the park on Saturday morning and displayed vehicles.

The Forest City mayor and council members publicly commended park officials on Monday night for holding one of their largest festivals yet.

“The Hart-Parr, Oliver group out at Heritage Park was probably the largest event they’ve ever had at Heritage Park,” council member Dan Davis said.

Mayor Barney Ruiter said it was exciting to see so many people come into to town for the event.

“They were from all over,” council member Ron Holland said. “I talked to people who came from 1,200 miles away for this thing. It’s a good boost for the town.”

Wyndham Sellers, Heritage Park Board Vice President and show director, spent the past year working on planning and coordination for the Hart-Parr and Oliver feature. He exhibited some of his own Hart-Parr stationary engines and tractors.

Sellers said he has a special place in his heart for Iowa manufactured items like Hart-Parr, Oliver, John Deere, and more. He said seeing all the various equipment from the past running is exciting.

With a long line of steam engines rolling into the park on Saturday, Matt Lyon of Zumbrota, Minnesota, could be seen sitting atop a Red Gaar Scott & Co. steam engine for a brief stop, along with Nick Swanz of Zimmerman, Minnesota. The steam engine is part of the Jerred Ruble collection.

“We started coming to steam school here six or seven years ago,” Lyon said. “Family has a steam engine at home, which sparked my interest in the steam school. We’ve been here probably as many times as steam school, probably seven years. I love everything about it. We’ve been doing it since we were young, so it’s a big hobby and a big part of our life.”

Warren Bellinger of Denver, Iowa, along with his 26-year-old son Shelby and 7-year-old grandson Cole, were manning Ruble’s 1910 110-horsepower Case steam engine.

“I’ve been coming to this show for 30 years,” said Warren Bellinger, noting he was pleased to share his love and knowledge of the classics. “We’re plowing with this steam engine and spending time with the son and grandson.”

John Titterington, his son Jim Titterington, and his grandson Jack Titterington of Crystal, Minnesota, once again pulled the family’s unique steam engine out of storage at Heritage Park. It was also featured at the steam school on May 21-22.

They store it on the park grounds and call it the Immaculate Contraption. It includes a J.F. Byers upright, which was out of Ohio many years ago, according to John. John and Jim serve as a steam school instructor and exhibitors at the park.

The three-day festival also featured a tractor ride, plowing and log sawing with prairie tractors, corn shelling and shedding with steam engines, steam log sawing, scale model demonstrations, old-time ice cream making, a barn dance, Winnebago Industries’ plant tours for visitors, and lots of entertainment.

Entertainers included the Carver Creek Bluegrass Band, musician Gary Froiland, who works many instruments into his performances. The 2023 Heritage Park Steam Threshing Festival will include the Iowa International Harvester collectors annual show on Aug 5-7.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

