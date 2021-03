Heritage Park of North Iowa is having a Good Friday Easter Church Service at noon on April 2 at Heritage Park's Beaver Creek Church.

Pastor Doug Snyder will be officiating the service. Fellowship and a light luncheon will follow the service for a free-will donation.

Heritage Park of North Iowa is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a 91-acre site, located on the south edge of Forest City. The park is dedicated to the preservation of America's rural heritage.

