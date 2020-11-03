Hepperly, Smith unofficial winners in Winnebago County

With 10 out of 10 precincts reporting, Steve Hepperly has unofficially won the Winnebago County Sheriff's race by a slim margin. Unofficially winning the Winnebago County Supervisor race is Susan Smith.

The two candidates for the sheriff position, Michael Droessler and Steve Hepperly, were in a tightly contested race. Hepperly came out on top by 11 percentage points over Droessler.

Hepperly has served as deputy sheriff of Winnebago County for 28 years and has many new ideas for how to productively run law enforcement in his county. He also ran in 2016, but lost to Peterson by 22 votes.

Droessler is the current chief deputy of Winnebago County and has experience stepping in for Sheriff Dave Peterson when he was out on medical leave.

With four candidates, the supervisor race was crowded. Smith took the win defeating her closest candidate, Steve Peterson, by double-digit percentage points. Dan Kirschbaum and Gary Nelson were the other candidates on the ballot.

Winnebago County Supervisor candidate: Susan Smith Susan Smith is taking her interest in county issues and using them in her campaign for Winnebago County supervisor.

Smith, the republican candidate, believes agriculture is the life-blood of Winnebago County and enjoys keeping her business local.