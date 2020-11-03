Hepperly, Smith unofficial winners in Winnebago County

With 10 out of 10 precincts reporting, Steve Hepperly has unofficially won the Winnebago County Sheriff's race by a slim margin. Unofficially winning the Winnebago County Supervisor race is Susan Smith.
The two candidates for the sheriff position, Michael Droessler and Steve Hepperly, were in a tightly contested race. Hepperly came out on top by 11 percentage points over Droessler.
Hepperly has served as deputy sheriff of Winnebago County for 28 years and has many new ideas for how to productively run law enforcement in his county. He also ran in 2016, but lost to Peterson by 22 votes.
Droessler is the current chief deputy of Winnebago County and has experience stepping in for Sheriff Dave Peterson when he was out on medical leave.
With four candidates, the supervisor race was crowded. Smith took the win defeating her closest candidate, Steve Peterson, by double-digit percentage points. Dan Kirschbaum and Gary Nelson were the other candidates on the ballot.
Susan Smith is taking her interest in county issues and using them in her campaign for Winnebago County supervisor.
Smith, the republican candidate, believes agriculture is the life-blood of Winnebago County and enjoys keeping her business local.
Peterson, the democratic candidate, believes in waking up and striving to do better every single day. He believes his experience owning a business would have helped if he was elected.
Dan Kirschbaum and Gary Nelson both believe strongly in finding ways to get Winnebago County out of debt.
County Sheriff
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|10/10 precincts reporting
|5,842
|Michael E. Droessler (R)
|2,600
|44.51%
|Steve V. Hepperly (D)
|3,239
|55.44%
County Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|10/10 precincts reporting
|2,029
|Susan L. Smith (R)
|1,065
|52.49%
|Steven E. Peterson (D)
|615
|30.31%
|Dan Kirschbaum
|286
|14.10%
|Gary J. Nelson
|60
|2.96%
When current Winnebago County Sheriff Dave Peterson had to take some time away for medical reasons, it was Chief Deputy Michael Droessler who stepped in to fill his role as sheriff.
After 28 years as deputy sheriff of Winnebago County, Steve Hepperly has many ideas on how to productively run law enforcement in his county.
Steve Peterson is running his campaign for Winnebago County Supervisor off one major philosophy: do the next best thing.
Susan Smith is taking her interest in county issues and using them in her campaign for Winnebago County supervisor.
Now in a good spot in his life, Dan Kirschbaum is ready to take on a new venture – and that’s why he’s running for Winnebago County supervisor.
Gary Nelson wants to see real change in Winnebago County. That’s why he’s running for the supervisor position in the upcoming election.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.