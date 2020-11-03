 Skip to main content
Hepperly, Smith unofficial winners in Winnebago County
Hepperly, Smith unofficial winners in Winnebago County

Susan Smith

Susan Smith

 Contributed Photo
Mike Droessler

Droessler
Steve Hepperly

Hepperly

With 10 out of 10 precincts reporting, Steve Hepperly has unofficially won the Winnebago County Sheriff's race by a slim margin. Unofficially winning the Winnebago County Supervisor race is Susan Smith.

The two candidates for the sheriff position, Michael Droessler and Steve Hepperly, were in a tightly contested race. Hepperly came out on top by 11 percentage points over Droessler.

Hepperly has served as deputy sheriff of Winnebago County for 28 years and has many new ideas for how to productively run law enforcement in his county. He also ran in 2016, but lost to Peterson by 22 votes.

Droessler is the current chief deputy of Winnebago County and has experience stepping in for Sheriff Dave Peterson when he was out on medical leave.

With four candidates, the supervisor race was crowded. Smith took the win defeating her closest candidate, Steve Peterson, by double-digit percentage points. Dan Kirschbaum and Gary Nelson were the other candidates on the ballot.

Smith, the republican candidate, believes agriculture is the life-blood of Winnebago County and enjoys keeping her business local.

Steve Peterson 1

Steve Peterson poses at his greenhouse in Lake Mills. Photo courtesy of Steve Peterson.

Peterson, the democratic candidate, believes in waking up and striving to do better every single day. He believes his experience owning a business would have helped if he was elected.

Dan Kirschbaum

Dan Kirschbaum

Dan Kirschbaum and Gary Nelson both believe strongly in finding ways to get Winnebago County out of debt.

Gary Nelson

Gary Nelson

County Sheriff

Candidates Votes Percent 
 10/10 precincts reporting 5,842 
 Michael E. Droessler (R) 2,600 44.51%
 Steve V. Hepperly (D) 3,239 55.44%

County Supervisor

 CandidatesVotes Percent 
 10/10 precincts reporting 2,029 
 Susan L. Smith (R) 1,06552.49% 
 Steven E. Peterson (D) 615 30.31%
 Dan Kirschbaum 286 14.10%
 Gary J. Nelson 60 2.96%

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

