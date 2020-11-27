Henry and the chamber wait for Santa

With the announcement of the Osage Chamber of Commerce’s cancellation of Magic on Main, the town will be without a holiday tradition in 2020. The move was personal to executive director Kati Henry. She has been involved professionally in the event for four years.

“It's unfortunate,” Henry said. “We are working to come up with some other family-friendly activities to keep kids and their families busy with holiday fun, even without our traditional activities.”

For Henry, her first meeting with Santa Claus was in Rochester, Minnesota. The cancellation of photographs with Santa is personal for every child.

“I know that kids and their parents look forward to meeting Santa each year before Christmas,” she said. “It's tradition and something to look forward to each year. Part of our role as the Chamber of Commerce is to provide events our residents, workers and employers can all enjoy, and this is certainly one of them.

Henry said Santa will wave wave at children through a window this year. Children will also be able to drop off their letter to him and also get a treat from him.