Hejlik, Boehnke receive Farm Bureau agriculture scholarships

The Hancock County Farm Bureau announced that it has awarded two high school senior students, Jamie Hejlik and Brody Boehnke of Garner, with $500 scholarships to further their agricultural careers.

Hejlik is the daughter of Tony and Melany Hejlik of Garner. She has been involved in FFA, 4-H, National Honor Society, Family Career Community Leaders of America, Student Council, and Teen Council. She plans to attend Iowa State University in Ames with her major study in agriculture business and minor study in agronomy.

Boehnke is the son of Dan and Sue Boehnke of Garner. He has been involved in FFA, 4-H, National Honor Society, Student Council, Hancock County Council, baseball, and basketball. He also plans to attend ISU with his major study in agriculture business.

According to a release, applicants were selected based on academic standing, leadership experience, civic involvement, and their commitment to rural Iowa and the agricultural community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0