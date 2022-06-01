Heartland Power announces increased risk of Midwest region power shortages

Although the official start to summer is still weeks away, an early-May heatwave hit Heartland Power Cooperative’s service area.

Dormant air conditioners weren’t the only things being put to the test as record heat descended upon the region, according to a Heartland press release.

Heartland is is a member of the Dairyland Power Cooperative, as is the Forest City Municipal electric utility. Heartland serves customers in Winnebago County rural areas such as Leland, Lake Mills, and Thompson.

The regional electric grid, managed by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, was strained with high electricity demand and limited generation resources. On May 12, MISO declared a maximum generation (Max Gen) warning. MISO uses Max Gen procedures to help address grid constraints. In some circumstances, system conditions during a Max Gen scenario will call for electricity demand reduction measures, such as the use of our load management program. On May 12, Heartland worked closely with its wholesale power provider, Dairyland Power Cooperative, to be prepared in case there was a need to reduce the cooperative’s electricity demand.

“Although there was no call (from MISO) to shed load outside of normal daily energy management programs, plans were being put in place to reduce demand if needed,” Dairyland Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ben Porath said. “Depending on the weather and available generation resources, we could have quickly advanced to a Max Gen event and, possibly, needed to implement our load management resources to achieve load reduction.”

“Every Max Gen warning or event scenario is unique," Heartland CEO and General Manager Jon Leerar said. "We must react to emergency grid conditions in a real-time manner and may have to call upon our members to start reducing their electricity demand at a moment’s notice. Using our load management program for this purpose ensures we can quickly reduce demand to avoid overloading generation resources. This use of load management is different than non-emergency full load control events, which help avoid purchasing power during the most expensive times of the summer or winter. Using load management for Max Gen purposes supports grid reliability by reducing our electricity demand to levels that can be met by available generation resources. If demand exceeds what the grid can fulfill, rolling blackouts can occur.”

Experiencing a Max Gen warning so early in the season is likely a sign of things to come. A press release from MISO in late April and the short-term outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration this spring warn of an expected shortage of available generation resources during peak electricity demand this summer.

Some key reasons for the projected shortfall include:

Higher, volatile natural gas prices in the United States.

Coal-fired and nuclear power plant retirements outpacing the installation of new generation resources.

A significant amount of new generation resources coming online are wind and solar, which are intermittent and not always available when needed.

Electricity consumption continues to return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic patterns, increasing in the commercial and industrial sectors.

JT Smith, MISO’s executive director of market operations, said a 2022 seasonal assessment indicates about a 5-gigawatt (GW) deficit between an expected peak forecast of 124 GW versus 119 GW of expected “regularly available generation.” For comparison, 1 GW is 1,000 megawatts (MW) of power or 1 million kilowatts (kW), which is approximately the size of the entire Dairyland Power system.

This deficit leaves MISO’s North and Central regions – the regions where Dairyland’s member cooperatives serve – at an increased risk of rolling blackouts to help keep the grid online.

Dairyland runs annual drills with its members to prepare for a potential rolling blackout event. To-date, load reduction measures have not reached the point of load shedding. That includes the February 2021 Polar Vortex when Texas and other states did endure rolling blackouts and partial grid failures. Dairyland’s System Operations Center also works closely with MISO to ensure the power grid remains stable and reliable each day.

“Our System Operators are in daily contact with MISO to understand where power needs are and how Dairyland’s resources can best support the regional grid,” Porath said. “We can’t control the weather or other generation resources, but we do take maintenance and preparedness of our own generation stations as seriously as we do safety.”

The fact is, utilities and customers are facing the possibility of power shortages this summer. Heartland members participating in the Summer Shift program or enrolling an eligible device in its load management program, can help reduce demand during the highest electricity peaks.

Heartland customers may go online at www.heartlandpower.comor call 641-584-2251 to join the load management program or learn about energy efficiency strategies to use energy wisely.

