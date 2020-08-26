Healthy Harvest of North Iowa's virtual field day visits Steve's Sweet Corn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fourth, and final, North Iowa Local Food Connection Virtual Field Day will take place this weekend.

The virtual field day will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Steve’s Sweet Corn and Produce, 1715 Highway 9, in Osage.

Steve’s Sweet Corn and Produce is owned by Steve and Beth Rachut.

Steve Rachut started the sweet corn business as a youth project to keep him busy more than 20 years ago, and now, he and his wife plant and harvest about 11 acres of sweet corn annually.

Their season runs mid-July through mid-September, which is when they run a roadside stand six days a week and sell at local farmers markets.

The couple will provide a virtual tour of their farm and share more about what goes into bringing Iowans their beloved sweet corn.

The field day, which is free and open to the public, will be held using Facebook Live.

To access the virtual field day, "Like" and follow Healthy Harvest North Iowa on Facebook and "attend" the live event.

North Iowa Local Food Connection is a network of local farm and food businesses and friends building relationships, collaborating, learning together, creating connections that build business and productive communities.