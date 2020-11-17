Health center opens respiratory care areas

Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC) has opened designated Respiratory Care Areas (RCA) in both Osage and St. Ansgar that are separate from the main clinics.

In Osage, the RCA is in the back/east side of the facility. In St. Ansgar, the RCA is in the community building next to the main clinic.

According to a MCRHC release, the separate RCAs were created to handle a surge in the number of patients we are seeing with respiratory symptoms, including symptoms of COVID-19.

The release stated that the Riceville location is temporarily closed so staffing needs can be met at the RCA locations.

We continue to see patients for non-emergent and routine care in the main clinics; screening for symptoms of COVID-19 also continues at those entrances.

Face masks are required in all locations.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0