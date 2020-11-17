 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health center opens respiratory care areas
0 comments

Health center opens respiratory care areas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_0261.jpg

The Mitchell County Regional Health Center has opened designated Respiratory Care Areas (RCA) in both Osage and St. Ansgar.

Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC) has opened designated Respiratory Care Areas (RCA) in both Osage and St. Ansgar that are separate from the main clinics.

In Osage, the RCA is in the back/east side of the facility. In St. Ansgar, the RCA is in the community building next to the main clinic.

According to a MCRHC release, the separate RCAs were created to handle a surge in the number of patients we are seeing with respiratory symptoms, including symptoms of COVID-19.

The release stated that the Riceville location is temporarily closed so staffing needs can be met at the RCA locations.

We continue to see patients for non-emergent and routine care in the main clinics; screening for symptoms of COVID-19 also continues at those entrances.

Face masks are required in all locations.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Walk ends 20-year run
Community

Walk ends 20-year run

  • Updated

While Stan Walk is not bitter about losing an election, he does so with relative grace – but with a blunt assessment of what he believes is wrong.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News