Health care workers named grand marshals

Organizers with the Osage Chamber of Commerce have announced the grand marshals of the annual Independence Day Parade.

This year, the organization has dedicated the honor to Mitchell County Health Care Workers.

“After the last year, I think we all understand just how important our health care workers are to the communities they serve," said Kati Henry, executive director with the Osage Chamber of Commerce. "We value their dedication and sacrifices over the last year and feel this is a great way to honor those workers.”

Also, due to COVID-19, the 2020 parade was canceled. Leo Chisolm, who had been selected as the grand marshal last year, will also be recognized as the 2020 grand marshal. Leo’s volunteerism for Mitchell County has included his work with the Mitchell County Food Bank, Mitchell County Relay for Life, the Mitchell County Memorial Foundation, among several other community projects.

Other Independence Day activities being held on July 3 include:

Osage Education Foundation's 5K, 7:30 a.m.; Mitchell County Farm Bureau's Town and Country BBQ at the Cedar River Complex Events Center, 11 a.m.; and the Mitchell fireworks show at Interstate Park in Mitchell at dusk. The Bull and Barrel Bash has been canceled for 2021.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163 or visit www.osagechamber.com.

