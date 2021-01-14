'He works his tail off': Forest City's Kaleb Umbaugh earns 100 wins

The accomplishment of 100 career wins for a high school wrestler often signals the mark of a strong wrestling career.

But it’s not an easy task to accomplish.

Forest City senior Kaleb Umbaugh earned his 100th career win on Saturday at the Forest City duals. The 145-pound wrestler needed just 15 wins to achieve the accolade coming into the season.

“That was my goal for this year was to get 100 wins and I did it, so I was happy about that,” Umbaugh said.

For a wrestler to earn 100 career wins, a lot of things have to go right. Getting the opportunity to wrestle at the varsity level, staying healthy and, most importantly, winning matches is a challenge for most wrestlers.

But Umbaugh isn’t like most wrestlers, according to Forest City head coach Steve Staudt,

“Being an old school wrestling coach, it’s nice to see that hard work pay off and not have someone that comes in that’s totally gifted and doesn’t work hard. Kaleb’s not that kid,” Staudt said. “He comes in and works his tail off and wants to get better. As a coach you love seeing those kids that do things the right way get the accolades.”