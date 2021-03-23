HCHS's Garman receives state recognition for work on advisory panel

Hancock County Health System’s Quality Director Michele Garman received statewide recognition for the role she played on an Iowa Healthcare Collaborative committee.

According to a release, Garman, who resides in Corwith with her husband, was awarded with a Compass Rural Hospital Advisory Panel Certificate for serving on its 2020-2021 Rural Hospital Advisory Panel.

As a member, Garman worked with others to find applicable and sustainable solutions to today’s healthcare challenges.

“I have enjoyed serving in this capacity. It truly was an honor to be able to learn more about the conditions facing health systems and then be a small part in finding solutions,” Garman said in the release.

The Iowa Healthcare Collaborative is dedicated to sustainable health care transformation and has been working with 277 hospitals, 8,000 clinicians and 24 communities across 18 states to help them thrive in today’s environment, the release states. It is nationally recognized for achieving demonstrable health outcomes for millions of patients and families in Iowa and across the country.