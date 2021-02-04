HCHS using UVC technology, robots to disinfect hospital air, surfaces

Hancock County Health System (HCHS) has installed ultraviolet-C (UVC) technology to disinfect air and surfaces within the hospital in Britt.

“At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, HCHS implemented several processes for keeping our environment as safe as possible," said Laura Zwiefel, HCHS’s CEO/CNO in a news release. "Now, we are taking it to the next level by implementing the UVC technology.”

UVC radiation has effectively been used for decades to reduce the spread of bacteria, such as tuberculosis, as it is known to disinfect air and nonporous surfaces. According to the release, HCHS is using this technology in two ways:

1. UVC technology has been installed in its air-handling systems. As the air passes through the system, it is exposed to UVC light, which disinfects the air that is circulated around the facility. This system was installed in HCHS’s newest air handling system as part of the current Surgical Services and Emergency Department Building project. New UV-C systems will be installed in two other air handling units as well.

2. HCHS purchased two UVC robots that will help eliminate germs. When activated, the robot sends pulses of UVC light beams that reach every surface of a room and eliminate germs.