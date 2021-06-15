HCHS Senior Life Solutions program director Metz earns ANCC Certification

Heidi Metz, Senior Life Solutions program director at Hancock County Health System, recently earned the Certified Psychiatric and Mental Health Registered Nurse Certification credential from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

According to a news release, Metz has worked at HCHS’s Senior Life Solutions for two years. She has been with Senior Life Solutions for five years.

ANCC certification validates that a nurse possesses advanced clinical knowledge. It demonstrates that the highest standards of psychiatric and mental health nursing practice have been achieved.

HCHS’s Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of older adults. These patients are typically over the age of 65, struggling with symptoms of depression and anxiety, stress from age-related health concerns, or difficult life transitions such as the loss of a loved one.

According to the release, individuals may benefit from the Senior Life Solutions program if they are experiencing any of the following common indicators or triggers of depression and anxiety: