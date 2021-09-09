HCHS resumes Saturday clinic hours, alternating in Britt, Garner

Hancock County Health System (HCHS) clinics will resume Saturday clinic hours beginning Sept. 11 for people who have a sudden illness or minor injury and need to see a provider right away.

The HCHS Saturday clinic hours are 8 a.m. to noon and alternate between two HCHS clinics:

Britt Medical Clinic, 532 1st Street NW, on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Garner Medical Clinic, 730 W 3rd Street, on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

According to an HCHS news release, to keep HCHS a safe environment to receive care, patients must call for an appointment. For everyone's convenience, one number can reach both the Britt and Garner clinics, 641-843-5050.

People with the following symptoms are appropriate to be treated at the HCHS Saturday Clinic: Sprains, strains, mild asthma attacks, minor infections, small cuts, sore throats, rashes, urinary tract infections, and respiratory infections.

According to the release, there are times when an emergency department is the most appropriate place to receive care. HCHS recommends people go to the nearest emergency department or call 911 when experiencing a life-threatening medical emergency..

