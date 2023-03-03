Occupational therapy is a service that focuses on the things you want and need to do in your daily life. Occupational therapy intervention uses everyday life activities to promote health, well-being, and the ability to participate in the important events of life.

At Hancock County Health System (HCHS), Kerri Frideres, OTD, OTR/L, CHT CLT, and Autumn Swanson, COTA, make up the occupational therapy team.

Whether you’ve experienced pain, an injury, illness or a disability that makes it hard for you to do your job, schoolwork, or leisure activities. Occupational Therapy can help you learn or get back to doing specific things like:

Bathing, dressing, and eating

Cooking and laundry

Return to sports or hobbies

Handwriting or school related tasks

Return to driving

The HCHS team works with people of all ages, from premature babies to young children, adults in midlife, and seniors. In short, the therapist looks at how they do any kind of activity or task. Then they come up with a plan to improve the way they do it to make it easier or less painful.

Frideres has advanced her education and has become certified as a:

Hand therapist;

Lymphedema therapist; and

Ergonomic Specialist I

She has also received special training in off-road driving safety assessments, autism, primitive reflexes, and has her ASTYM certification. ASTYM treatment is a therapy treatment that regenerates healthy soft tissues and eliminates or reduces unwanted scar tissue that may be causing pain or movement restrictions.

Anyone needing occupational therapy, may call the HCHS Rehabilitation Department at 641-843-5500 to learn more.