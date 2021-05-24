HCHS offers skin health and screening expertise of local dermatologist

According to a Hancock County Health System news release, checking and protecting skin is important for maintaining overall health.

More than five million cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in the United States each year, making it America’s most common type of cancer.

Fortunately, skin cancer is also one of the most preventable forms of cancer, the release stated. About 90 percent of non melanoma skin cancers and 85 percent of melanoma cases are associated with exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

Dr. Yen C. Liu, a dermatologist, offers a skin cancer screening clinic at Hancock County Health System and offers the following services:

• Routine skin checks, which are is beneficial for anyone with a history of long-term sun exposure.

• Skin cancer checks for those who have been previously diagnosed.

• Biopsies and cryotherapy.

“By sharing facts about the dangers of unprotected exposure and encouraging people to check their skin for warning signs, we can and will save lives,” said Dr. Liu.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call 641-843-5050.