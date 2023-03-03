When Margaret first noticed swelling in her legs, she didn’t think much about it; but when she began having problems sleeping at night due to a constant itch in her legs, she knew it was time to seek help.

Margaret discovered she was experiencing lymphedema, a chronic condition that often manifests as an abnormal buildup of fluid, causing swelling – most commonly in the arms or legs. Fortunately, she also found out that Hancock County Health System (HCHS) has certified lymphedema therapist, Kerri Frideres, OTD, OTR/L, CHT CLT, who was available to help her with her lymphedema care.

“Lymphedema continues to impact the lives of millions of people throughout the world, and there is no cure,” Frideres said. “My goal as a certified lymphedema therapist is to not only provide patients with treatment options, but to also be an advocate for them, spreading awareness of lymphedema and the treatment options that are available right here so that they can potentially see significant improvement in their quality of life.”

HCHS joins the nation to recognize March 6-10 as Lymphedema Awareness Week to raise awareness and spread hope for lymphedema patients not only this month, but all year long.

There are two types of lymphedema: Primary lymphedema, which has no known direct cause, relates to inherited problems with the lymph vessels; Secondary lymphedema which develops because of another condition or treatment that damages the lymph nodes or lymph vessels – for example, cancer and cancer treatment, infection, trauma, or obesity.

Symptoms of lymphedema can range from mild to severe. Symptoms may include:

Swelling of an arm or leg, which may include fingers and toes

Full or heavy feeling in an arm or leg

Tight feeling in the skin

Trouble moving a joint in the arm or leg

Thickening of the skin, with or without skin changes such as blisters or warts

Feeling of tightness when wearing clothing, shoes, bracelets, watches, or rings

Itching of the legs or toes

Burning feeling in the legs

Trouble sleeping

Loss of hair

Frideres offers people help by developing an individualized plan. She said that the the gold standard is complete decongestive therapy, which includes:

Skin care routine

Manual lymph drainage (a light touch massage)

Compression therapy

Home exercise program

“The treatment offered here at HCHS has significantly improved the overall quality of life for patients suffering from lymphedema,” Frideres said.

Anyone experiencing lymphedema, or chronic swelling, may call the HCHS Rehabilitation Department at 641-843-5500 to schedule an appointment with Frideres.