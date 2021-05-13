HCHS laboratory department among first to install blood analyzer technology

Hancock County Health System's laboratory department has secured new technology that offers enhanced safety and faster results for those in need of a blood transfusion.

According to a hospital release, HCHS is among the first hospitals in the nation to install a DG Reader Net semi-automated analyzer, which is used to facilitate blood type compatibility testing. The analyzer offers computer-assisted reading and interpretations for blood type, antigens and antibodies, among other things.

Before acquiring the analyzer, team members would need to read results and then manually enter them into the system. The new technology also saves time as it interprets reactions and uploads results to the laboratory computer system within minutes.

“Now, the analyzer significantly reduces the risk of human error in the medical equation,” said HCHS laboratory director Lori Finch in a release. "The amount of time saved can help during those immediate responses where blood transfusions might be needed."

This new technology was developed by Grifols, a company that develops plasma-derived therapies and is a leader in development of innovative diagnostic solutions. The first analyzer was installed earlier this year in a critical access hospital in Wisconsin.

“As a rural hospital, HCHS has a big responsibility to provide the very best comprehensive care in terms of safety and efficiency,” said HCHS CEO/CNO Laura Zwiefel. “Providing this new technology to our patients is just another example of why HCHS remains to be the provider of choice in our area.”

