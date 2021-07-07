HCHS labels high-trafficked entrances to help hospital patients, visitors

To make Hancock County Health System’s hospital facility in Britt more convenient for patients and visitors, HCHS has recently incorporated entrance signs. They identify highly trafficked entrances by labeling them alphabetically, A through I.

“Now when patients schedule an appointment, or a visitor needs directions, we can give them the entrance they need to arrive at, along with the corresponding letter to look for when pulling up to the building,” HCHS facility director Curt Gast said.

In a July 6 news release, HCHS provided photos and a map that shows each door’s assigned letter. A link to this map is available on the HCHS website, www.trustHCHS.com.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

