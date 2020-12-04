HCHS Britt Medical Clinic offers extended hours

To accommodate Hancock County Health System patients, the HCHS Britt Medical Clinic will offer extended hours.

According to a release from the health clinic, new hours will be 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Shannon Mobley, D.O. will be the physician providing care in the early evening hours.

"At HCHS, we know that attending appointments during a regular business day can be difficult and that's why we wanted to extend our hours so that people can see a HCHS provider before or after their regular work or school day," said Laura Studer, HCHS Clinic Director.

According to the release, HCHS takes every measure to ensure its environment is a safe one to receive care, including pre-screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms and offering the options of in-person or virtual appointments.

"It’s important to me that we offer convenient office hours to our patients for acute and preventative care,” Dr. Mobley said. “Work and family schedules often have patients put off going to see a doctor. We aim to break that cycle and improve access to quality health care.”