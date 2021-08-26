Hazardous pipeline information meetings in Lakota Sept. 27, Garner Sept 28

Written comments or objections to the proposed pipeline can be filed electronically using the IUB’s Open Docket Comment Form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov , or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. HLP-2021-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319.

The Iowa Utilities Board will hold public information meetings for a proposed hazardous liquid pipeline in Hancock and Kossuth Counties in late September.

The Hancock County meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the Viaduct Center, 255 Highway 69 South, Garner.

The Kossuth County meeting will start at 6 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the Eagle Center banquet room, 401 Smith Street, Lakota.

The meetings are to inform landowners about a carbon dioxide pipeline of Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC that is proposed to cut across much of Iowa. Summit Carbon cites a proposed carbon capture and storage project in Iowa and four other states, known as the Midwest Carbon Express. This project proposes to partner with ethanol plants in the five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquefied carbon dioxide to North Dakota where they will be stored in “deep underground geologic storage locations.”

A virtual information meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 for those unable to attend a series of in-person meetings to be held statewide. Details and virtual registration information for this meeting will be posted on the IUB’s online hearing and meeting calendar. Information about this proposed pipeline project will also be available on the IUB website at iub.iowa.gov.

Written comments or objections to the proposed pipeline can be filed electronically using the IUB’s Open Docket Comment Form, by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov, or by postal mail to the Iowa Utilities Board, Docket No. HLP-2021-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319.