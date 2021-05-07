Harding Elementary raises over $4,700 for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

It was a day to remember at Harding Elementary School on Friday afternoon.

Harding Elementary students, parents and staff have spent the past few weeks raising money for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. On Friday, the school celebrated surpassing their goal of $3,500 of fundraising by more than $1,000.

In total, Harding Elementary raised $4,773.72 for the food bank, with staff and families coming together in a big way for the cause.

Shela Lang, a second-grade teacher at Harding, talked about how special the past few weeks have been.

“It’s just the most heartwarming experience,” Lang said. “The (Hawkeye) Harvest Food Bank is amazing with how many people they help.”

It wasn’t just teachers who felt how great it was to give back.

“It was good!” Second-grader Judy Carden said about how it was to help the food bank. “A lot of people helped with it in my class and my whole grade.”