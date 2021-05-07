Harding Elementary raises over $4,700 for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

It was a day to remember at Harding Elementary School on Friday afternoon.
Harding Elementary students, parents and staff have spent the past few weeks raising money for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. On Friday, the school celebrated surpassing their goal of $3,500 of fundraising by more than $1,000.
In total, Harding Elementary raised $4,773.72 for the food bank, with staff and families coming together in a big way for the cause.
Shela Lang, a second-grade teacher at Harding, talked about how special the past few weeks have been.
“It’s just the most heartwarming experience,” Lang said. “The (Hawkeye) Harvest Food Bank is amazing with how many people they help.”
It wasn’t just teachers who felt how great it was to give back.
“It was good!” Second-grader Judy Carden said about how it was to help the food bank. “A lot of people helped with it in my class and my whole grade.”
Some students and families went above and beyond to support the cause. One mother of the school who works as a waitress picked up extra shifts at work and donated all her additional earnings to the fundraiser. One student decided to give all the money they got from the “tooth fairy” instead of keeping it for herself.
One parent of a student was even able to raise over $400 by asking for donations around their workplace.
There was such a dedication among the Harding community to support this fundraiser in part because many within the school have connections to the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.
“Throughout COVID a lot of different teachers volunteered … I was able to work there this summer,” Lang said. “Some of our families even utilize this service.”
There were rewards for the class each week which raised the most money. Some of the rewards included extra recess, popsicles, a popcorn party and the grand prize, a picnic lunch in Kiwanis Park. The picnic lunch ended up being won by the entire second-grade class.
But in the end, the most rewarding part of the experience is the life lessons this will teach Harding students for years to come. Harding Elementary chose the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank because they wanted to teach their students the importance of giving back.
“For our kids and our parents to want to give back like this, it’s a wonderful feeling,” Lang said. “I’m hoping our kiddos take this as a lesson to utilize throughout life.”
“It was fun to celebrate that we met our goal,” Harding third-grader Jonathon Walker said. “It felt good!”
The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is located in Mason City with the goal of helping feed those in the area who can’t afford to put a meal on the table. The money will go toward both acquiring and distributing food across the region.
