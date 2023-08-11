The Winnebago County Conservation Board and Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation has released new photos of construction progress at the new Hanson Nature Center.

Slated to be completed by December 2023 with a grand opening penciled in around that time, the hands-on educational center is centrally located in the county near the corner of Highways 69 and 9 just north of Leland.

The building’s exterior landscape is beginning to take shape. Sheetrock work is in the process of being completed in the spacious interior. Concrete work around the building was completed earlier this summer, doors and windows are installed, and the siding is installed. Kingland Construction is the contractor for the $2.3 million construction project.

The developing 7,680 square-foot environmental education center is located on 325 acres of prairie wetlands. When completed, it will serve people of all ages by providing environmental education for schools, civic groups, families, and visitors to Winnebago County.

Highlights of the completed center will include:

Interpretive and interactive natural history and live animal displays under 28-foot-high vaulted ceilings

A 90-seat auditorium for public programming and community use

A wrap-around observation deck overlooking prairies and wetlands

Universal accessibility, including an elevator

A separate classroom and conference room in the lower level

Administrative offices, a kitchenette, storage, and restrooms on the main level

Ample parking and a bus turnaround

An outdoor amphitheater that will seat classroom-sized groups

Future solar panels with real-time production outputs

Pledge forms were sent to county residents. Pledge levels include Chickadee less-than $250, Bluebird $250-$499, Goldfinch $500-$999, Cardinal $1,000-$2,499, Sandhill Crane $2,500-$4,999, Trumpeter Swan $5,000-$9,999, and Bald Eagle $10,000-plus.

Tax-deductible donations may be made to the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation at www.winnebagocbb.com or by calling 641-565-3390 to request a donor form. Checks may also sent to FWCCF at 34496 110the Avenue, Forest City, Iowa 50436. Names will be included on a donor wall inside the nature center for donations of $250 or more. All donations will be recognized in the WCCB newsletter.