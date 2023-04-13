Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls on April 12 provided a construction update and the latest new building photos for the Hanson Nature Center being built north of Leland along Highway 69. The center will be centrally located in the county and situated atop 325 acres of native prairie wetlands.

Contractor Kingland Construction crews have kept work on schedule since last October’s groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly $2.3 million project.

“We wanted to give an update on the Hanson Nature Center construction,” Ralls said. “It’s progressing smoothly, especially with the improved weather. Of course, the foundation is finished and the walls are up. The roof trusses and sheathing were installed last week, and shingling is now beginning.”

Some highlights of the completed center will include:

Interpretive and interactive natural history and live animal displays under 28-foot-high vaulted ceilings

A 90-seat auditorium for public programming and community use

A wrap-around observation deck overlooking prairies and wetlands

Universal accessibility, including an elevator

A separate classroom and conference room in the lower level

Administrative offices, a kitchenette, storage, and restrooms on the main level

Ample parking and a bus turnaround

An outdoor amphitheater that will seat classroom-sized groups

Future solar panels with real-time production outputs

The completed center is envisioned to help enrich the lives of people of all ages by serving as your community focal point for environmental education for school and civic groups, as well as for families and visitors to the county.

“Window installation and the roughing in of electrical and plumbing will start soon,” Ralls said. “The facility is on track to be completed towards the end of the year.”

The need for financial support continues. Tax-deductible donations may be made to the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation at www.winnebagocbb.com or by calling 641-565-3390 to request a donor form. Checks may also sent to FWCCF at 34496 110the Avenue, Forest City, Iowa 50436. Names will be included on a donor wall inside the nature center for donations of $250 or more. All donations will be recognized in the WCCB newsletter.