Hanson Career Center grand opening, community open house are Oct. 27

  • Updated
Hanson Career Center Photo

The Forest City-based John V. Hanson Career Center is scheduled to serve area students by fall 2021.

 Rob Hillesland Summit-Tribune

North Iowa Area Community College will hold a grand opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 to unveil the John V. Hanson Career Center in Forest City.

The new career center is located at 124 Nerem Drive South in Forest City. There will be a community open house from 1-3 p.m. on the same day.

The scheduled program will include tours of the facility along with remarks by NIACC President Steve Schulz, Dr. Ann Lebo of the Iowa Department of Education, Jay Hanson of the Hanson Family Foundation, Winnebago Industries' President of Winnebago Outdoors Huw Bower, Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, Eric Kingland of Kingland Construction, and Career Center Director Jim Haag.

"We’re excited to open this new career center – the first of its kind in North Iowa," NIACC Director of Marketing and Community Relations Valerie Zahorski-Schmidt said. "The new career center offers students from Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lake Mills, and North Iowa Community Schools the opportunity to enroll in a college-level academy in one of four areas – advanced manufacturing, construction trades, information technology, or health careers. These academies feature state-of–the-art equipment and technology and are offered at no cost to students or their families."

In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at the Boman Fine Arts Center, 225 John K. Hanson Drive, Forest City, with tours at the career center afterward.

