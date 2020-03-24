Hannah Mae Meyer

February 15, 1919 - March 5, 2020

Britt, Iowa - Hannah Mae “Mayme” Meyer, 101, of Britt, formerly of Woden, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Hannah Mae, better known as “Mayme,” was the daughter of George and Anna Pommer. She was born February 15, 1919, on a farm near Wesley, Iowa. She received her education in the Wesley area schools and graduated from high school in 1938.

On November 11, 1942, she was united in marriage to Elmer Meyer at the Woden Christian Reformed Church. Following their marriage they farmed near Woden, Iowa, where they raised their five children.

She entered the Westview Care Center in 2007.

Mayme was an active member of the Woden church; teaching Sunday school, helping with bible school, playing piano for services, and being an active member of the Ladies Aid.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In her community she enjoyed participating in Senior Citizens' activities and was also a member of the Historical Society in Britt.