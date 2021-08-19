Hanna still providing Forest City her sweet treats after more than a decade

In March 2011, Forest City resident Elissa Hanna decided to turn her hobby of cake pop and cupcake baking into an in-home business called Happy Sweets Cupcakes.

Hanna’s passion started when she stumbled upon a cake pop book. She began making the treats as a hobby, but after some push from family members, she decided to open her own business.

After a year of only selling cake pops, she added cupcakes to her menu. Despite working out of her kitchen part-time, Hanna still believes Happy Sweets Cupcakes “fills that need for something that’s homebaked.”

One way she satisfies the community’s sweet tooth is through her 150 self-created flavor options. Some of her most-requested flavors are happy joy, almond confetti, buckeye, and brownie batter fudge.

“I measure success for my business, honestly, by people being happy,” Hanna said. “I mean, I’m not in it to make a fortune, it’s just something fun and extra for me to do.”