Hancock, Winnebago Counties ready for first COVID-19 vaccines

Hancock and Winnebago Counties are preparing for the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use.
Andy Buffington, the emergency management coordinator of both counties, said while it is unknown exactly when the initial (Phase 1a) vaccine shipments will arrive, local county officials anticipate it will be either the week of Dec. 21 or Dec. 28.
Buffington explained that Centers for Disease Control (CDC) provides allocations to states and that the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) oversees allocation amounts to Iowa counties.
The initial part of Phase 1 distribution will be for health care workers and long-term-care workers and residents. Due to the immensity of need by care facilities and to maintain stringent environmental and temperature control of those vaccines, they will receive end-to-end distribution from federal programs partnered with established pharmacy and supply chains, Buffington said.
“While we’re willing to investigate and help as needed, local Public Health will not be directly involved with distribution to care centers,” said Buffington.
As for the first shipments for health care workers in both counties, Buffington said that it appears the number of initial doses could be quite limited and that he had not yet been informed of any exact amounts IDPH would send.
He also noted that both counties’ public health departments are working closely with IDPH to determine how many county health care workers will receive the shots from among all the various providers.
“The reality is that not every individual will accept this vaccine, so right now we don’t have all the numbers, but we are reaching out and trying to get all the numbers,” said Buffington. “Our public health partners will tell us when the first vaccines ship and there will be high security from end-to-end. These vaccines must be kept frozen during delivery and will come in shipping containers that go straight to freezers.”
Buffington said that it is his understanding that once these vaccines are thawed from their completely frozen state, they will have to be used within 30 days.
Therefore, the local distribution plan of both counties for getting health care workers vaccinated is to take the COVID-19 vaccines to each health care provider only in the exact number to receive the shots.
For example, Public Health will transport the precise number of vaccines to each ambulance shed, doctor’s office, clinic, or location of choice for vaccinations. This local distribution can be accomplished via coolers to keep vaccine doses cold within an unspecified temperature range.
Buffington noted that in Hancock County, this may be a more streamlined task than in Winnebago County, because so many health care workers are associated with the Hancock County Health System (HCHS). Either way, he expressed optimism that the vaccines will be transported and administered quickly and safely.
With several parts to Phase 1 distribution, including protecting those in vital community functions, sometime after health care providers and care centers, Phase 1 could last for months.
“Again, we are not sure when the first round of vaccines is likely to arrive, but we are prepared to make it go as far and wide as we can in each county once we get it, “ said Buffington.
Vaccine concerns
In response to COVID-19 vaccines being developed and distributed quickly as part of “Operation Warp Speed” and being the first known widely distributed vaccines for use with mRNA technology, Buffington expressed optimism about safety and effectiveness, citing three decades of scientific research.
“I have not heard a lot of concerns about this, but I am hearing questions about the unknowns like mRNA, which is the tech process used to develop these (COVID-19) vaccines,” said Buffington. “The concept has been out there for more than 30 years. One result was that mRNA and the studies for use in vaccines won a Nobel Prize for chemistry in the 1990s, so it is not without merit. However, it is my understanding that this is the first vaccine to use the mRNA process for vaccine development and mass distribution.”
Buffington said he also understands that some people may have reservations about a quickly developed vaccine related to lack of trust in government(s) during a time of political polarization across much of the country. However, he said that he believes everyone from Hancock County and Winnebago County emergency management all the way up to the highest levels of the federal government are only seeking to safely and effectively diminish and eliminate COVID-19.
Buffington confirmed that the initial COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) will require a series of two injections several weeks apart. He said that it appears the vaccines will be highly safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 after both doses are administered.
He emphasized that the public should continue to be vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19, including frequent hand washing, social distancing, wearing masks, and disinfecting surfaces.
“These vaccines are going to be highly sought after for months,” said Buffington. “Some think they could be available to the general public as early as February or March, while others think it will be at least August or September. It all dependents on production and an ability to efficiently provide availability.”
In a recent news release, IDPH reported it has convened a team of appointed external and internal subject matter experts, known collectively as the Infectious Disease Advisory Council (IDAC).
This council will assist IDPH in developing guidance for the prioritization of populations early in the vaccination response when vaccine supply is limited, as outlined in the State of Iowa COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy and summarized in its Vaccine Brief. IDAC is bringing together clinical and ethical expertise from across the state, including university leadership, infectious disease specialists, local public health agencies, key provider associations that represent vulnerable populations, as well as IDPH and other state agency representatives.
IDPH will follow guidance as it becomes available from the IDAC and the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices to determine additional priority populations as vaccine supply availability increases. IDPH reported that COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase in supply, ensuring that by mid-2021, anyone who wants to receive the vaccine will have the opportunity to do so.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
