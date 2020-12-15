Hancock, Winnebago Counties ready for first COVID-19 vaccines

With several parts to Phase 1 distribution, including protecting those in vital community functions, sometime after health care providers and care centers, Phase 1 could last for months.

“Again, we are not sure when the first round of vaccines is likely to arrive, but we are prepared to make it go as far and wide as we can in each county once we get it, “ said Buffington.

Vaccine concerns

In response to COVID-19 vaccines being developed and distributed quickly as part of “Operation Warp Speed” and being the first known widely distributed vaccines for use with mRNA technology, Buffington expressed optimism about safety and effectiveness, citing three decades of scientific research.

“I have not heard a lot of concerns about this, but I am hearing questions about the unknowns like mRNA, which is the tech process used to develop these (COVID-19) vaccines,” said Buffington. “The concept has been out there for more than 30 years. One result was that mRNA and the studies for use in vaccines won a Nobel Prize for chemistry in the 1990s, so it is not without merit. However, it is my understanding that this is the first vaccine to use the mRNA process for vaccine development and mass distribution.”