Hancock, Winnebago Counties halt Johnson and Johnson vaccinations

Hancock County Community Health and Winnebago County Public Health announced Tuesday that due to recommendations from the CDC, FDA, and the Iowa Department of Health, all Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations have been placed on hold until further notice.
On April 13, IDPH advised all Iowa vaccine providers pause administration of the vaccine until more details are confirmed by the CDC and FDA in an investigation. IDPH said in its statement that adverse events appear to be extremely rare.
Other COVID-19 vaccines such as Moderna, which has been largely the only one received and given in both counties, are not impacted.
Emergency coordinator for both counties, Andy Buffington, said it is the right decision to wait to ensure the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are safe, even if blood clot events, reported in six young women in the U.S. after receiving the single-dose shot, are extremely rare.
Until about three weeks ago, neither county had received any allocation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines. According to Buffington, Winnebago County received an allocation of 400 doses and Hancock County received an allocation of 900 doses of the paused vaccine in the past few weeks.
Buffington said Hancock County received the larger allocation due to the need of more for clinics at large industries such as Winnebago Industries. The vaccine has been preferred for large clinics at corporations where employees are in close contact with one another because it is administered in one dose.
He confirmed that Hancock County Community Health conducted an April 9 vaccination clinic where 300 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were given to Winnebago employees. No additional clinics were planned at Winnebago.
"A lot of that had been in process long before that clinic was held," Buffington said. "Everyone still believes it is very safe, but we don't want to move forward until we know for sure."
Buffington said that if there is a contributing factor to the adverse events, it needs to be found. As Moderna vaccinations continue in both counties, he said the largest factor impacting quota requirements for receiving weekly vaccine allocations may be waning public interest.
"We are not seeing large waiting lists like we were," Buffington said. "Everyone I've talked is hoping the Iowa Department of Public Health will come out soon and say what is next."
Persons with questions, concerns, or seeking vaccination may call Community Health at 641-923-3676 or Winnebago County Public Health at 641-585-4763.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.