Hancock, Winnebago Counties halt Johnson and Johnson vaccinations

Hancock County Community Health and Winnebago County Public Health announced Tuesday that due to recommendations from the CDC, FDA, and the Iowa Department of Health, all Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations have been placed on hold until further notice.

On April 13, IDPH advised all Iowa vaccine providers pause administration of the vaccine until more details are confirmed by the CDC and FDA in an investigation. IDPH said in its statement that adverse events appear to be extremely rare.

Other COVID-19 vaccines such as Moderna, which has been largely the only one received and given in both counties, are not impacted.

Emergency coordinator for both counties, Andy Buffington, said it is the right decision to wait to ensure the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are safe, even if blood clot events, reported in six young women in the U.S. after receiving the single-dose shot, are extremely rare.

Until about three weeks ago, neither county had received any allocation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines. According to Buffington, Winnebago County received an allocation of 400 doses and Hancock County received an allocation of 900 doses of the paused vaccine in the past few weeks.