Hancock, Winnebago counties eligible for economic injury disaster loans

Due to drought conditions, Hancock and Winnebago counties are two of 18 Iowa counties now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans of up to $2 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” said director Tanya Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

Small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify.

Eligibility for the loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage. The loans have an interest rate of 3 percent for businesses and 2 percent for private nonprofit organizations, for up to 30 years.

By law, SBA makes economic injury disaster loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary declared this disaster on June 22.