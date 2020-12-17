Hancock Supervisors prepare for change of Sheriff, address drainage issues

The Hancock County Supervisors had change on their minds during the Dec. 14 meeting.
Supervisors prepared for a coming change of Sheriff and addressed several drainage matters.
Sheriff Scott Dodd will be retiring and the first day Sheriff-elect Robert Gerdes Jr. can be sworn in is Jan. 1. Supervisors approved Dodd's request to retire effective Dec. 31 with Gerdes (still a deputy) to serve as acting Sheriff on Jan. 1 before taking over as new Sheriff on Jan. 2.
The timing of the transition will allow the sheriff's position to be covered on Jan. 1 and enable Dodd to keep from losing a month of his retirement pension.
The Supervisors also accepted the withdrawal of a complaint petition from landowners Doyce and Arlene Engh regarding Drainage District 26, Lateral 5 Tile.
The Enghs and others had participated in a public hearing with Supervisors and an engineer from Bolton & Menk on Dec. 7, regarding recurring drainage fails on the lateral previously. It was determined the immediate issue has been resolved and Supervisors agreed to revisit the issue if additional problems occur.
In other business:
• Supervisors approved the appointments of Jon Hollatz and Brent Renner as commissioners to reclassify facilities for Laterals 9 and 10 of Drainage Districts 3 and 4. Renner's commissioner appointment was also approved to reclassify the facilities of Joint Drainage District 13-128.
• In another item, RSVP Director Molly Anderegg and Dean of NIACC Continuing Education Patti Hanson made a $5,000 budget request to the Board for fiscal year 2021-22.
RSVP is a volunteer organization that has helped several area communities and schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization recently assisted the West Hancock School District by working online with students as well as the Cerro Gordo Emergency Management Call Center.
Anderegg and Hanson noted that volunteers may be able to assist non-profits or Hancock County Emergency Management in its call center or possibly with coming COVID-19 vaccine distributions. County
Auditor Michelle Eisenmann said their request will be considered when decisions are made on the next budget.
• The Board approved County Engineer Jeremy Purvis' resolution for the removal of bridge postings in the county. With the end of the farming, trucking and construction seasons, waivers on bridge weight limitations are lifted with the legal weight limits for bridges to be applied.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
