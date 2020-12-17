Hancock Supervisors prepare for change of Sheriff, address drainage issues

The Hancock County Supervisors had change on their minds during the Dec. 14 meeting.

Supervisors prepared for a coming change of Sheriff and addressed several drainage matters.

Sheriff Scott Dodd will be retiring and the first day Sheriff-elect Robert Gerdes Jr. can be sworn in is Jan. 1. Supervisors approved Dodd's request to retire effective Dec. 31 with Gerdes (still a deputy) to serve as acting Sheriff on Jan. 1 before taking over as new Sheriff on Jan. 2.

The timing of the transition will allow the sheriff's position to be covered on Jan. 1 and enable Dodd to keep from losing a month of his retirement pension.

The Supervisors also accepted the withdrawal of a complaint petition from landowners Doyce and Arlene Engh regarding Drainage District 26, Lateral 5 Tile.

The Enghs and others had participated in a public hearing with Supervisors and an engineer from Bolton & Menk on Dec. 7, regarding recurring drainage fails on the lateral previously. It was determined the immediate issue has been resolved and Supervisors agreed to revisit the issue if additional problems occur.

