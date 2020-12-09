Hancock supervisors consider joining opioid class-action suit

Supervisors took the information and recommendations under advisement and look to revisit the issue later this month.

In other business:

• County Treasurer Deb Engstler brought two matters before the Board for approval. The Board unanimously granted her request to approve a resolution appointing William Paulus as a Compensation Board Member for the Hancock County Treasurer.

Supervisors also unanimously approved continued postponement of tax sale within Hancock County under Iowa Code Chapter 446. Engstler said that the tax sale will likely be postponed until at least June 2021.

• Supervisors also held an informational meeting with landowners of Drainage District No. 26, Lateral 5 tile. An engineer with Bolton and Menk, which was hired by the county to begin investigating recurring drainage fails on Lateral 5 of the district, explained that drainage facilities in the area are undersized.

The latest damage was found and repaired on Oct. 19, but landowners voiced concerns about it happening again if repairs are not done right. Bolton and Menk also found that the original clay tile system from when the drainage district was established in 1913 may be nearing the end of its projected useful life.