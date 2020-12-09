Hancock supervisors consider joining opioid class-action suit

Hancock County could soon be a part two opioid class-action lawsuits the state of Iowa has filed against pharmaceutical companies.
County Attorney Blake Norman addressed Hancock County supervisors on Dec. 7, updating them on class action lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies for opioid epidemics that have adversely impacted counties in Iowa and across the United States.
He said there are two opioid lawsuits involving Iowa. One is filed by the Iowa Attorney General on behalf of the State of Iowa, with any recovery of damages going back to the state.
Norman stated that the other class-action lawsuit now has more than 40 Iowa counties signed onto it, but is nearing a settlement agreement. He told supervisors that if their county does not join this lawsuit by possibly as early as late December, the suit could proceed without the Hancock County.
He said that the county does not have sufficient resources to litigate this matter on its own.
Norman estimated that the attorney fees would be about 25 percent of any overall damage award plus various lawsuit costs, which would be divided among the participating counties.
He recommended that the county join the lawsuit against companies that pushed addictive opioid drugs. He noted that if the case against the drug companies fails, counties will not be charged with costs falling on the attorney firms.
Supervisors took the information and recommendations under advisement and look to revisit the issue later this month.
In other business:
• County Treasurer Deb Engstler brought two matters before the Board for approval. The Board unanimously granted her request to approve a resolution appointing William Paulus as a Compensation Board Member for the Hancock County Treasurer.
Supervisors also unanimously approved continued postponement of tax sale within Hancock County under Iowa Code Chapter 446. Engstler said that the tax sale will likely be postponed until at least June 2021.
• Supervisors also held an informational meeting with landowners of Drainage District No. 26, Lateral 5 tile. An engineer with Bolton and Menk, which was hired by the county to begin investigating recurring drainage fails on Lateral 5 of the district, explained that drainage facilities in the area are undersized.
The latest damage was found and repaired on Oct. 19, but landowners voiced concerns about it happening again if repairs are not done right. Bolton and Menk also found that the original clay tile system from when the drainage district was established in 1913 may be nearing the end of its projected useful life.
Supervisors decided to forego additional costs of $25,000 for completing a full investigatory engineer’s report at this time. Supervisors and landowners agreed there was not an active issue at this time and so the Lateral 5 Tile will be watched for another possible fail. Supervisors agreed to revisit the issue and investigate further, if and when another tile line blowout occurs there.
Landowner Doyce Engh said that while he wants the tile fixed permanently, not just a patch repair, it makes sense that money be spent on actual repairs rather than on a report or assessment at this time. Arlene Engh said that if the county can fix it better this time, maybe it won’t happen every year.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
