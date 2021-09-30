Hancock supervisors approve more clearly defined 28E county line agreement

Hancock County supervisors approved a county line 28E agreement with Cerro Gordo County on Sept. 27.

County engineer Jeremy Purvis said it updates the one-page agreement between the two counties completed in 1988. He cited main highlights of the agreement as follows:

- Defines major maintenance cost sharing for bridge or culvert repairs over $10,000, which was previously undefined. The county with jurisdiction will be responsible for major maintenance decisions and performance and shall be reimbursed for one-half of the entire project costs upon proper itemized billing by the adjoining county.

- Outlines that new and widened driveways are the responsibility of the county in which the driveway is located. This includes responsibility for maintaining the driveway culverts in the county where the driveway is located.

“Previously, the county responsible was per the agreement and not where is was located,” Purvis said. “For example, if Cerro Gordo maintained the section of road, Cerro Gordo was responsible for installing a new driveway on the Hancock County side of the that road section. That can be confusing for the owner.”

Purvis said that the section of roads each county maintains stays the same under the new agreement. Costs of construction on county line roads continue to be shared 50/50 between the two counties.

The agreement also provides that Cerro Gordo County shall have jurisdiction over all bridges on the common line between the two counties. Therefore, Cerro Gordo County shall inspect and post bridges in accordance with National Bridge Inspection Standards.

The agreement may be terminated by either party upon written notification on or before July 1 each year, and upon settlement of all unpaid costs. If written notice is not received by either party, the agreement will continue for the succeeding year.

Purvis also updated supervisors on two secondary roads department projects as follows:

- Canadian Pacific Railroad is looking to upgrade the crossing on Yale Avenue, just south of Highway 18. Hancock County will assist in replacing the asphalt on either side of the tracks. Purvis said this should occur during the first week of October. The tracks may be closed there for up to a week.

- The bridge on 170th Street, just north of Corwith, is projected to reopen ahead of schedule during the week of Oct. 11. Merryman Bridge Construction is the contactor doing the work on this project.

In other business:

• Winnebago and Hancock Counties’ emergency response coordinator Andy Buffington provided supervisors with a $1.9 million Motorola price quote for a new county communications tower, which would be reduced by $428,000 if the county signs on to it this year. He noted that the quote comes with a support/maintenance agreement option, which could be included in his department’s budget.

Buffington said it would be a self-supporting tower with no guy wires to be located with a setback at the corner of Oak and 18th Streets, Garner. It would be part of a statewide E-911 emergency communications network, with service still available if the site goes down. He said such a tower would have “microwave shots” to towers in Winnebago and Cerro Gordo Counties.

A new communications tower is one of a number of priority upgrade projects that county officials are planning.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0