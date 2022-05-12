Hancock County will rebid courthouse tower repairs with June 10 deadline

On May 9, Hancock County supervisors restarted the process to seek competitive bids for the Garner courthouse's northwest tower roof project to prevent water penetration into the courthouse during extraordinary rainstorms.

Supervisors unanimously approved County Engineer Jeremy Purvis’ recommendations to set a 3 p.m. June 10 date to open bids for the proposed tower project as well as a 1 p.m. June 13 time to consider and possibly award a contract. Bids will be opened in the supervisors’ board room in Garner.

Purvis said communications with OPN Architects in the past week confirmed the recent lack of interest in both the tower and east-side vestibule projects is due to contractors’ busy schedules. He noted being advised project bids could be difficult to obtain right now and to consider waiting until this fall for seeking bids on both projects.

“With a small project, you might get just get contractors emailing them in and no one would come around,” Purvis said.

“It’s a priority though,” said Bob Kern while attending the supervisors’ meeting. “If we get a leak we’ve got trouble.”

There has been previous water seepage into the auditor’s office. Ponding and excess storm water has run down courthouse walls and into the office, but not recently. The cost of the tower repair project is estimated at about $139,000.

“Hopefully, we get closer to getting it done,” supervisor Sis Greiman said.

Purvis will prepare and provide notification for the project. He and Greiman said local contractors could be contacted about the urgent need for quotes.

County officials intend to wait until fall to seek bids for the vestibule addition project estimated to cost about $600,000. The upgrade of the east courthouse entrance will make it ADA compliant and add additional entryway space.

Land sale

Supervisors also instructed Purvis to proceed with sale plans for about 12.8 acres of county land associated with the Goodell gravel pit.

“This is a pit we don’t use anymore, so we’d be happy to get rid of it,” Purvis said. “I think this would be good hunting ground for somebody.”

Supervisor Greiman said she had already had a caller inquire about the land parcel. Supervisors generally agreed that 60 days of notice of bids for the sale should be provided.

“That’ll give people time to look at it,” said Supervisor chair Jerry Tlach.

Purvis said the land will be listed with a real estate agent. He and supervisor Rayhons noted the county could contact Land Pros, a local real estate business selling lots in that area. Purvis said a July 18 or July 25 bid deadline is possible.

Supervisors directed Purvis to further investigate and proceed with the land sale preparations.

Change order

Supervisors also unanimously approved Emergency Response Coordinator Andy Buffington’s change order request of an additional $28,020 for the new Duncan communications network tower project.

Buffington said it is primarily for a change in steel costs, necessary to increase the tower height for the county’s microwave shot to a tower by Clear Lake. It will be raised from 190 feet to 250 feet high.

“For the county, there’s not going to be any cost increase,” Buffington said. “It’s going to be absorbed by 911. There is money available to pay for it.”

The more than $1.5 million project, which includes upgrading the county’s radios and communications system, will bring Hancock County into the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System. The system upgrade could handle the county’s communication needs for many decades for public safety, public works, public service, health care, schools, and more. Buffington said work on the project could begin soon.

“Their (Motorola’s) goal was early June, but that’s all weather dependent,” Buffington said. “There are stakes in the ground there.”

Clerk salary, landfill

County Auditor Michelle Eisenman requested an increase in the starting wage for a clerk position she is in the process of filling. The increase would be from the previously approved $15.80 per hour to $21.89 per hour ($41,000 annually). Eisenman said the request is because of an unnamed “extremely well-qualified candidate with lots of experience.”

Eisenman said it could help with a planned redistribution of some critical office duties, including payroll and tax levies and valuations. She said she could move some things around in the department’s budget to accommodate a “unique situation.”

Eisenman said she will provide more information at the May 16 meeting.

Supervisors once again delayed a final decision on joining the Landfill of North Iowa for $100,445 over a repayment period of five to 10 years. They noted being in general agreement on repaying the costs of joining and being a member in lieu of making a lump sum payment, because no interest would be charged for the first five years.

The action would provide the county’s rural residents with a place to take their garbage and recycling items. Chair Tlach noted that there is a $4,565 annual fee associated with the current contract proposal.

County Attorney Blake Norman will provide recommendations on the potential loan and contract agreement at an upcoming supervisors meeting.

In other business, supervisors approved:

An $18,630 fifth payment to Reutzel Excavating Inc. for Drainage Districts 1 and 2 south main open ditch repair.

A liquor license and series of beer permits for the Hancock County Agricultural Society. The Class C liquor license is with outdoor service and Sunday sales for six months at the race track, starting on May 9. The class B beer permits are for five days with outdoor service in the picnic tent area, show ring area, old skating rink and Three Seasons Building, starting on July 26.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0