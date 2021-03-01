Hancock County will join CICS region for its mental health services

Hancock County Supervisors had looked at a couple of other possibilities for partnering with a mental health services region in previous meetings, including Northwest Iowa Care Connections, but ultimately chose CICS.

“We feel we are going to be a better fit to the southern side,” said Rayhons.

Supervisor Jerry Tlach, who is the Board’s alternate representative for mental health, agreed with Rayhons’ assessment and said that for taxpayers alone, the levy amount will be much less by going with CICS, which should also be a very good fit for providing better mental health services to the county’s clients.

Wood said that CICS would begin doing outreach with Hancock County officials, including Sheriff Rob Gerdes, well in advance of the anticipated July 1 mental health services transition.

“We also want this to be as smooth a transition as possible for our clients,” said Rayhons. “I believe that based on our clients’ needs, we fit better with the southern region than over to the west."

In advance of the vote to join the CICS region, supervisors briefly discussed the increased importance of mental health services given the rise of mental health concerns arising from COVID-19 circumstances and the related stresses on so many people. H