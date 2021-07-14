Hancock County welcomes CICS for its wide-ranging mental health service needs

CICS Chief Executive Officer Russell Wood said that CICS’ structure is such that it likes to take a decentralized approach of establishing service hubs to improve local service and outreach to clients and communities.

“We have really developed and built things out recently so that we can provide services locally,” Wood said. He cited CICS starting its own mobile crisis response three years ago, working with local communities, businesses, and law enforcement. He cited independent employment support and job placement services that CICS started about two years ago as well as CICS working with Prairie Ridge Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare for individualized treatment and intervention programs.

“We’re going to look at getting more services up and running here,” Wood said. “The advantage to us was to create more service hubs and invest in services where you are. We want to make sure the people in Hancock County have access to the services that they need.”

That would include intensive residential services, such as finding suitable places to live for persons unable to find workable living arrangements for various conditions as well as assertive community treatments like medical therapies for multi-need individuals.