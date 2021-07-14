Hancock County welcomes CICS for its wide-ranging mental health service needs

Hancock County Supervisors on March 1 voted unanimously to join the Central Iowa Community Services region for the county’s mental health services.
CICS began serving Hancock County on July 1. County supervisors and officials met with CICS staff for a grand opening on July 12 in Suite 1 of the HCHS Community Health Building in Garner where CICS is set to locally serve the needs of county residents.
CICS is a mental health and disability services region that works with people experiencing brain health struggles and intellectual or other developmental disabilities. It now supports more than 438,000 individuals and strengthens communities in 15 Iowa counties after also adding nearby Cerro Gordo, Webster and Wright Counties in July. Other Iowa counties that CICS serves include Boone, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Madison, Marshall, Poweshiek, Story, and Warren Counties.
“It is going to be an exciting opportunity for our citizens that need these types of services,” Supervisor Chair Gary Rayhons said. “If you look at the map, it make sense for us. Cerro Gordo County is in there with them and we’ll have a nice flow of services.”
Rayhons noted that in addition to liking the services CICS offers, the board of supervisors also had some concerns about the potential for higher tax levy rates and fluctuating tax levy rates with other mental health service providers that were considered. Hancock County Supervisors had looked at a couple of other possibilities for partnering with a mental health services region, including Northwest Iowa Care Connections, but ultimately chose CICS.
CICS Chief Executive Officer Russell Wood said that CICS’ structure is such that it likes to take a decentralized approach of establishing service hubs to improve local service and outreach to clients and communities.
“We have really developed and built things out recently so that we can provide services locally,” Wood said. He cited CICS starting its own mobile crisis response three years ago, working with local communities, businesses, and law enforcement. He cited independent employment support and job placement services that CICS started about two years ago as well as CICS working with Prairie Ridge Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare for individualized treatment and intervention programs.
“We’re going to look at getting more services up and running here,” Wood said. “The advantage to us was to create more service hubs and invest in services where you are. We want to make sure the people in Hancock County have access to the services that they need.”
That would include intensive residential services, such as finding suitable places to live for persons unable to find workable living arrangements for various conditions as well as assertive community treatments like medical therapies for multi-need individuals.
As a starting point, CICS is now open for business in Hancock County from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. CICS service coordinator Jessica Crawford will be available to meet and talk with people needing service. Wood said CICS will evaluate, based on the needs seen in Hancock County, how best to proceed with hours and services going forward.
Wood noted that CICS’ primary essential functions are providing service coordination and funding to its clients. He said whether that comes directly from the CICS $13.5 million budget, Medicaid, or other funding sources, Crawford works with clients to meet their needs and obtain necessary funding.
Jen Sheehan will be available in Hancock County as needed to assist with justice-involved cases. She has been in county social service for many years, working often on jail diversion programs. Her work with these programs has been beneficial in keeping many with certain behavioral conditions out of jail. CICS Assistant Director Betsy Stursma, who was also at the open house and is based in Indianola, processes claims and funding applications and financials for the entire CICS region in Iowa.
Wood said CICS provides urgent and crisis intervention services as well as services for emerging and more routine developmental, cognitive, or mental health issues. This may include support for housing and short-term rental assistance, family support, medication management, outpatient services, supported community living, and response training.
Wood described COVID-19 as a “complicating factor” for many people. He noted while there are also other resources such as COVID Recovery Iowa and the Your Life Iowa crisis line, anyone can come in and meet with CICS staff about getting counseling and funding. He also noted CICS crisis services, available by calling 855-581-8111, texting 855-895-8398, or chatting at yourlifeiowa.org.
“Costs aside, the services that CICS provides is the biggest thing,” said Rayhons. “We see a good transition for our clients that use services. It shows how much CICS is willing to invest in clients that need services. I think it is going to be a really good thing for Hancock County.”
“We’re now here,” Wood said. “We feel we always need open communications locally. With Wright County to the south, Cerro Gordo County to the east that can help us develop needed programs. With Winnebago and Worth Counties to the north, it gives us critical mass if we want to develop a program.”
