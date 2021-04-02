Hancock County unveils road, bridge repair plans for next five budget years

Fiscal year 2024 should see the Forest City Municipal Airport blacktop (B14), the top trafficked road in Hancock County, receiving a PCC overlay that should help it last another 40-50 years, according to Purvis.

The estimated cost to pave County Road B14 from Forest City east to the county line is $3 million. A $275,000 bridge repair in western Hancock County, northeast of Corwith on Deer Avenue, is also slated for 2024.

Fiscal year 2025 has paving planned for County Roads R70 (River Road), Sage Avenue, and R74 (Yale Avenue), which connect to B14 near the Forest City airport in the far northern section of the county. The estimated price tag of the overlay projects is $1.2 million. A bridge replacement (transition to box culvert) north of Britt on County Road R35 is also planned in 2025.

Finally in 2026, two bridges near Crane Avenue and 190th Street, north of Corwith, are scheduled to be converted to box culverts at an estimated cost of $265,000 each. In addition, a two-inch overlay paving of County Road R35 from Woden to Crystal Lake should be added at a budgeted cost of $1 million.

Purvis said there is a catch 22 to swapping so many bridges that need repairs to box culverts. He said it means the monies the county receives for bridge programs in the future could be reduced, but “it’s good for farming and (box culverts) last at least 70 years.”

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0