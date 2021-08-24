Hancock County unveils designs for new secondary roads facility in Britt

Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis updated Hancock County supervisors on plans for the county’s new secondary roads maintenance shed in Britt on Aug. 23.

The architectural floor plans and renderings of the future facility were completed by Atura Architecture firm in Clear Lake.

“We are still in the initial design phase, so all of the drawings are preliminary,” Purvis said, noting that the size and layout of the building have been determined. “We are now starting to dive into building details with electrical outlets and where water lines go.”

It will include a maintenance facility that is 350 feet long by 100 feet wide on one side and 60 feet wide on the other end. It will be surrounded by paving on three sides and has areas designated for future salt and cold storage.

Positive surface water drainage with a minimum slope will divert water away from the building. Concrete splash blocks will be furnished and installed at all rain gutter downspouts. Portions of the building will include masonry walls.

The total square footage will be 27,000 square feet. Heated vehicle storage will account for 12,000 square feet and the maintenance/sign shop/common areas will be 15,000 square feet.