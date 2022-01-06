Hancock County tweaks fiscal year 2021-22, funds go toward capital projects

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved adjustments to its revenues and expenditures in a fiscal year 2021-22 budget amendment on Jan. 3.
A hearing in which no public comments were received on the proposed amendment was held prior to approval of the budget resolution, which increases total county expenditures from $17.4 million to more than $20 million. Total revenues also increased in the county budget with the amendment, from $15.7 million to more than $18.3 million.
The capital projects budget increased from $1.5 million to more than $3.7 million due to the county undertaking several large-scale improvement projects. Administration costs dropped from $2 million to approximately $1.9 million.