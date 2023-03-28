On March 27, Hancock County supervisors informally made it abundantly clear Summit Carbon Solutions must pay all costs for engineering, contractor costs, and preparation of any agreement regarding its recent proposal to gather locate information for county carbon pipeline drainage crossings.

Summit officials have sought detailed information on proposed crossings from the county in advance of pipeline construction to minimize issues and infrastructure damages. The company maintains it cannot enter those areas prior to Iowa Utilities Board permit approval.

“They’re going to have to pay for the time we spend on it,” said Supervisor Jerry Tlach in reference to Summit’s requests that County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders oversee the additional work. “At first, I think Summit was reluctant to pay it. Now, they’re saying they’ll pay it. If they’re willing to pay and Ann has the time, maybe we can work on an agreement.”

Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman agreed, noting an up-front commitment to pay for everything will be needed and that the county is not going to be left hanging for Summit’s approval of payment for time and resources already spent.

“We’re not going to spin a wheel or do anything for it until we know the IUB is going to let them do it,” said Supervisor Gary Rayhons during initial discussion.

The comments stemmed from a visit with Brian Yung of Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung & Engler to obtain legal advice of how best to proceed while protecting the county’s interests. Yung agreed to provide legal recommendations to Hinders for response to a request of Grant Terry of Summit.

“We want an agreement in writing from them that they are responsible for all these costs whether there is IUB approval or not for this project,” said Yung, recommending that Summit should submit its proposal to the county for approval, which would cover all related expenses and expenditures.

A member of the public asked about privately owned tile crossings.

“They have to negotiate that in their own easements,” Greiman said.

“The private tile line matter is separate from the district,” Yung agreed. “They would have to work with that on their own. The county agreement should not include private tile lines. If it does, that’s something we’re going to have to work on with them.”

Yung said any response to Mr. Terry should say that the county needs to know if Summit is in agreement to pay all costs, including legal fees for agreement preparation, engineering… everything. He said “we want to make it very clear the district and the county is not going to pay for any of this.”

Yung also noted he has been in communications with other attorneys outside his firm, who are from other counties impacted by the proposed pipeline, to coordinate efforts and take a unified approach in responding to Summit’s requests regarding pipeline crossings in their counties.

“This is about how to move forward with moving across our tile lines, roads, and easements,” said Greiman about seeking legal advice during a public meeting.

Yung said Summit is essentially seeking preliminary analysis to determine how many crossing are affected by the proposed pipeline route through the county and wanting to determine what methods to employ at those crossings.

“I don’t have a problem with that, so long as the contractor is going to be paid by Summit. We just have to develop an agreement to that effect,” Yung said. “Costs should ultimately be borne by Summit if I’m drafting an agreement.”

At the March 6 supervisors meeting, Terry noted that the engineering firm, Ellingson Company, has been hired by Summit to work closely with impacted counties and help answer their questions pertaining to this work to occur in advance of pipeline construction. He said Summit understands there is going to be some variability. Terry also said good documentation of what is necessary to obtain necessary information for each crossing will be important. He also stressed that reaching an agreement and following it through will be important to protecting county assets.