Hancock County to seek additional construction bids for courthouse repairs

Hancock County will move ahead with plans to send out requests for quotes from additional contractors for several initial courthouse repair construction projects after supervisors reviewed and discussed the finished feasibility study report from WHKS & Co. on March 15.
RFQs will be received by April 9.
On Jan. 18, supervisors had asked County Engineer Jeremy Purvis and County Attorney Blake Norman to finish the WHKS feasibility study and invite other companies to work with the county on the courthouse improvement projects. The final report includes cost estimates and more detailed options for specific repairs than prior discussions.
“This report is available for contractors to use in submitting bids and firms up the work to be done,” said Purvis.
The final report breaks down costs for the first three courthouse repair projects on the list. The first project will address leakage on the northeast corner of the courthouse and northeast corner stonework at an estimated overall project cost of $67,300.
The second project will address stonework repair and tuck pointing needed on the courthouse exterior at an estimated overall project cost of $356,400. The third courthouse repair project to be undertaken if for a vestibule addition to the courthouse.
Two possible options are given for the third project at an estimated cost of $220,300 for option one and $227,000 for option two. The second, more expensive vestibule option, would include more glass and transparency in the vestibule.
The vestibule is to be added at the east entrance to the courthouse. It would help protect the courthouse from weather and improve the flow within the area because of the existing constraints at the entryway.
At the northeast corner of the courthouse, water infiltration has been occurring in the basement maintenance room.
The lower level bathrooms below the vestibule/entrance to the Safety Center have also experienced water seepage from the wood-framed ceiling above.
Surface drainage from the driveway and surrounding turf areas is draining toward the building near this corner. There was some discussion about whether to address a platform and emergency generator at the same time the driveway is completed to address water drainage there.
Dean Snyder Construction was approved last fall to help address this area of concern where storm water has leaked into the courthouse building. Snyder Construction located a four-inch tile around the exterior of the building and is making improvements to the exterior wall, including tree removal.
The driveway for the Sheriff’s Department settled significantly, creating a steeper drainage slope more towards the building than in years past.
According to the feasibility study, WHKS enlisted Dave Randall of Randall Construction to provide additional guidance on the masonry work required on the exterior of the courthouse. The work includes the repair of stone from ground level to the top of the stone and tuck pointing the brick exterior of the 1899 courthouse building as well as replacement of sills and cornices.
Purvis said the next step is to putting the recommendations into plans while seeking bidders for the specified repairs. He will provide updates to supervisors on the progress of the projects at future meetings.
On March 8, Hancock County Supervisors declared $225,000 from the general basic fund for fiscal year 2021-22 as committed monies for the maintenance, repairs, and improvement of the courthouse over one to three years as well as $20,000 for replacement of the Annex building over one to five years.
