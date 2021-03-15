Hancock County to seek additional construction bids for courthouse repairs

The vestibule is to be added at the east entrance to the courthouse. It would help protect the courthouse from weather and improve the flow within the area because of the existing constraints at the entryway.

At the northeast corner of the courthouse, water infiltration has been occurring in the basement maintenance room.

The lower level bathrooms below the vestibule/entrance to the Safety Center have also experienced water seepage from the wood-framed ceiling above.

Surface drainage from the driveway and surrounding turf areas is draining toward the building near this corner. There was some discussion about whether to address a platform and emergency generator at the same time the driveway is completed to address water drainage there.

Dean Snyder Construction was approved last fall to help address this area of concern where storm water has leaked into the courthouse building. Snyder Construction located a four-inch tile around the exterior of the building and is making improvements to the exterior wall, including tree removal.

The driveway for the Sheriff’s Department settled significantly, creating a steeper drainage slope more towards the building than in years past.