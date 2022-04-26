Hancock County to inform pipeline-impacted landowners on rights, easements

Hancock County supervisors quickly followed through on their pledge to provide pertinent and valuable information about pipeline easements and landowner rights online at their On April 25 meeting.

On April 11, supervisors first asked the county's chosen pipeline and land restoration inspection firm, Snyder & Associates, to help provide credible information about pipeline easement processes and landowner rights.

"The map shows the pipeline sizes," Purvis said. "Before, it's never shown the sizes. I think it's a good idea."

According to the route map, the pipeline size will range from 8-inch to 12-inch, and even 16-inch in Hancock County. The large diameter pipe is currently proposed primarily for the southwest part of Hancock County.

"We'll put it on our front page with attention to Secondary Roads and put copies in Jeremy's (Purvis) office," supervisor Sis Greiman said.

County engineer Jeremy Purvis will work with Snyder & Associates and others on the project. He will facilitate the posting of FAQs and a map of the currently proposed 33.95-mile Hancock County route of Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon capture pipeline. It will be on the home page of www.hancockcountyia.org. Paper copies will also be available in the county engineer's office.

Purvis noted working with Coloff Digital of Forest City and hoping to have the information posted within the week. The factual information can be of use to anyone, but is meant to primarily benefit Hancock County landowners impacted by the proposed Summit pipeline.

According to FAQ information, pipeline permanent easement will be 50 feet wide and the temporary easement will be a minimum of 50 feet wide for all pipeline sizes. However, pipeline that is 16 inches or more in diameter could result in a temporary easement of up to 75 feet, depending on the depth of topsoil.

It also notes that Iowa law requires that pipelines be buried at least 24 inches below the land surface, but a landowner may want to negotiate a lower depth. The FAQ recommends farmland owners should request additional depth. It says this will ensure that the pipeline will not interfere with crop production and other farming activities that might occur on the surface. That recommended depth of a pipeline on farmland is 48-60 inches below the land surface. Pipeline depth is measured from the land surface to the top of the pipe.

The information also will provide in-depth information on eminent domain, easement negotiations, agricultural land restoration, drainage, fencing, signage and markers, construction of pipeline associated structures or facilities, temporary and permanent construction easements, easement amendments, easement payment provisions, damages and costs compensation to landowners, and taxation on easement payments.

It also includes links to many related pipeline construction and land restoration resources.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

