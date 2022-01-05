Hancock County to fund up to $2.325 million for courthouse projects Jan. 18

On Jan 3, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution setting 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 as the time for receiving/canvassing sealed bids for the sale of general obligation bonds for county courthouse projects, not to exceed $2.325 million.

Those projects include acquisition and installation of emergency communications equipment and systems related to its new tower near Duncan, repairs to the Garner courthouse’s water-damaged north side and northwest tower that is causing water issues, and the addition of a courthouse east vestibule entrance.

The Board will meet at the designated time to consider bids and a resolution providing for the award and sale of the bonds. The county’s financial advisor, Speer Financial, has been authorized and directed disseminate notice of the bond sale.

In late December, supervisors Jerry Tlach and Sis Greiman said that a 10-year loan agreement would probably be satisfactory, but that it has not yet been established.

"It would probably be about 25 cents (per $1,000 property tax valuation), depending on interest rates that have been rising," Tlach said. "That is why we want to do it quickly."

Greiman noted that the courthouse tower needs to be addressed soon.

"We are having water issues on the northwest tower," Greiman said. "That's what's drenching the auditor's office with water coming from the northwest tower."

Greiman said that the vestibule project, coordinated with fixing the east courthouse entrance, will make it ADA compliant and add badly needed additional space. OPN Architects estimated the vestibule could cost $484,377.

OPN placed a $108,088 price tag on mitigating the most pressing courthouse water concerns. This will entail roof replacement as well as masonry and courthouse northwest tower brick repair. The cost of the new communications tower is nearly $1.6 million.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

