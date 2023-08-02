Hancock County supervisors discussed plans to move forward with the possible sale of the nearly 200-acre county farm in Garfield Township at their Aug. 1 meeting.

County Attorney Rachel Ginbey recommended putting together a proposal to be published as notice before holding a public hearing on the matter. Ginbey said the notice must be published at least four days before a hearing, but not more than 20 days prior to it.

Supervisor Chair Sis Greiman, who had expressed reservation about the sale of the land at a prior meeting, did not weigh in further. She simply said it appears the project will likely continue to move forward.

Ginbey noted that the county purchased the land for $4,000 in 1897 after it went through foreclosure.

“It’s historical,” Greiman said. “That’s a long time.”

Ginbey also recommended that county officials determine what may be an acceptable price early in the process.

“The big thing is to have your bottom dollar in line,” said Supervisor Rayhons, noting that after going through all the work and related time and expense, you better have a firm grasp on that.

Supervisors Jerry Tlach and Gary Rayhons enlisted County Engineer Jeremy Purvis, who is familiar with necessary processes from the courthouse renovation and other projects, as well as County Attorney Ginbey to work with them as committee members. Both Tlach and Rayhons voiced agreement that the land should probably be auctioned. Rayhons said he had already received a message from an auction company that is interested in putting together a proposal, if the sale goes forward.

The county could potentially apply funds from a sale of the county farm towards a new secondary roads maintenance shop in Britt, where a phase one project to prepare a future site is under way. That project is raising the site, adding erosion controls, and bringing water as well as sanitary and storm sewer utility needs. Supervisors on June 12 approved a resolution accepting a $479,415 construction contract of Reding’s Gravel & Excavation Company in Algona for the phase one project at 1020 Diagonal Street.

Declaration of nuisance

The board approved a resolution with a declaration of nuisance and notice to abate to landowner Rodney Swanson regarding a drain tile obstruction caused by tree roots in drainage district 7, lateral 255. Prior damage was repaired in the vicinity of a grove of trees there previously, but new damage resurfaced recently.

Attorney Brian Yung of Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung, & Engler has maintained all along that the landowner is responsible for the costs of addressing the issue. County code sections support the landowner’s responsibility to pay for the work.

“I think it is a pretty clear cut situation,” said Yung, noting that trees on Swenson’s property are the source of the issue. Yung said it fits the nuisance definition, so the landowner must abate the nuisance. He also noted the landowner would have the right to abate it himself, which could warrant further discussion at a later date, depending on whether Swanson wants to do that.

“Giving him anywhere between 30 and 90 days, I don’t think that would be unreasonable,” Yung said. “If it’s causing drainage problems for neighbors, I’d shorten that timeframe.”

Supervisor Tlach said 90 days should give the landowner time to get a contract in place.

“Thirty days is just too short, because like Jerry says, trying to get a contractor is just too tough,” Chair Greiman said.

The board agreed to have Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders send Swanson a letter informing him that the matter needs to be addressed within 90 days. The letter also states that Swanson should report his plans and progress to the board after 30 days.

“I think we need to push him to move a little quicker,” said Tlach after Yung initially suggested the board may be able to wait 60 days for a progress report.

According to Yung’s recommendations, the board could reconvene on the matter at a later date. Supervisors could go into closed session to discuss legal options, if the matter is not being addressed within the timeframe set forth.

“Or if he’s made substantial progress, we can address that as well,” Yung said.

Drainage hearing scheduled

In another drainage matter, supervisors approved a completion-of-work report and set a 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21 completion-of-work public hearing regarding a drainage district 57 main tile, lateral 49 tile project. The work was done by Rognes Brothers Excavating, Inc.

Tyler Conley of Bolton & Menk discussed the report with supervisors. Tlach and Rayhons noted that there are trees close enough to the project work that they could cause future issues.

“They removed them (trees) through the project area as necessary,” Conley said. “But they may migrate back to that location as well. In the future, it will probably be an issue again.”

Upon request, Conley agreed to draft a letter for informing the landowner that the other trees are still there and it will be the landowner’s responsibility if they get into the tile and cause problems.

Tlach said the landowner would at least know that there is a potential issue still remaining there.

“I think that is very appropriate,” said Conley, noting he would work on both the letter and completion hearing notice for final review.

County Engineer Purvis said the Department of Transportation was in Hancock County during the week to gather official traffic counts throughout the entire county. He said it involved both hard-surfaced and gravel roads across the county.

“There a lot of counters out there, so no mowers are going out this week,” said Purvis, noting that it would remove the potential for any issues to arise from that.

“Overall, they track the data because that’s what they use for farm to market funds and federal classifications such as major roads or small collectors…” Purvis said.

Purvis noted that 2020-21 data was kind of being thrown out, because it was reduced and not fully reflective of the true situation due to the pandemic.

Purvis also noted that concrete paving work was set to begin on Aug. 2 on Vail Avenue, near 120th Street. It is where a large culvert collapsed after heavy rain earlier this summer, forcing the extended road closure. A new 140-foot-long culvert pipe was installed recently along with lots of additional rip rap for reinforcement. Purvis said the new stretch of road would have to cure for five to seven days. He expressed optimism it would be reopened the following week.

In other business, supervisors approved the disallowance of various homestead tax credit applications.